FOX NEWS FIRST: N. Korea threatens to halt denuclearization; New theories about Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance

Developing now, Friday, August 10, 2018

North Korea has threatened to halt the denuclearization of its missile program over the United States' continued encouragement of international sanctions

Missing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts was likely not kidnapped, but went off with someone she knew the night she disappeared, a profiler tells FOX News

NFL player protests during the national anthem resumed, amid unresolved league policies, as the 2018 preseason’s first full week kicked off Thursday night

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte is reportedly preparing to subpoena those linked to the controversial - and discredited - Steele Dossier that was allegedly used to justify government surveillance of Trump's campaign team

A judge threatened to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt of court Thursday over the attempted deportation of a migrant mother and daughter

THE LEAD STORY - NORTH KOREA GRUMBLES ABOUT SANCTIONS - North Korea has threatened to stall the denuclearization of its missile program if the U.S. continues to abide by an "outdated acting script" amid Washington's calls to enforce sanctions against the regime ... A statement from the nation's Foreign Ministry said that following President Trump's June summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the North has worked to improve relations between the two countries and "make active contributions to peace, security, and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and over the world." The foreign ministry said that despite its efforts to work with the U.S. — by stopping missile launches and nuclear tests — America continues to insist on "denuclearization first," and continues to encourage international sanctions against the North.

Pompeo warns Russia, China about violating North Korea sanctions

Wall Street Journal: Russian stocks, ruble take hit on uncertainty over US sanctions

WHAT REALLY HAPPENED TO MOLLIE? - The night Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts went missing, she likely left her boyfriend’s home with someone she knew ... That’s one leading theory posited by a former FBI profiler, who reviewed the previous reporting on the case at the request of FOX News. “To have a complete stranger to come into a small town like this, someone would have come forward and mentioned that they’ve seen this person,” Mary Ellen O’Toole, a former FBI profiler and director of the forensic sciences program at George Mason University told Fox News. “She was likely not kidnapped. She either got into the car of someone she knew or had a relationship with, or it was someone who had a non-threatening demeanor.”

O’Toole said it was also unlikely that Tibbetts ran away from home. “She doesn’t sound like the type of girl who would run away and start a new life,” the former FBI agent said. “If she is as close to her mom and dad and others, she wouldn’t have just run off. It’s just not seen as something that happens.”

Tibbetts, 20, went missing July 18 from Brooklyn, Iowa, about 70 miles east of Des Moines. She was last seen jogging about 7:30 p.m. in a place where, as one community watch organizer said, “not a lot of big things happen.”

NEW SEASON OF ANTHEM PROTESTS KICK OFF: NFL players continued to protest during the national anthem on Thursday night as the league began the first full week of its 2018 preseason ... Some players held their fists in the air, while others decided to kneel, despite the controversy surrounding the action. Wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson, both of the Miami Dolphins, knelt during "The Star-Spangled Banner," ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Miami Herald reported. Robert Quinn, a defensive end for the Dolphins, raised his fist. Philadelphia Eagles Malcolm Jenkins, who plays safety, and De'Vante Bausby, a cornerback, also raised their fists prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Colin Kaepernick's name was scrubbed from 'Madden 18' song

STEELE DOSSIER SUBPOENAS COMING? - House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., is preparing to subpoena those connected to the infamous Steele Dossier, according to a report ... Sources told the Hill that Goodlatte is ready to subpoena Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, his wife Nellie Ohr and Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson. The House Judiciary Committee also wants testimony from former FBI and DOJ officials Jim Baker, Sally Moyer, Jonathan Moffa and George Toscas, the Hill reported.

SESSIONS THREATENED WITH CONTEMPT: A federal judge in Washington threatened to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt of court Thursday after halting the deportation of a mother and daughter who were sent home in the middle of appealing their removal ... U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan learned Thursday that the two were on a plane headed to Central America after the Justice Department and the American Civil Liberties Union agreed Wednesday to delay their deportation until 11:59 p.m. the following day, the Washington Post reported. The woman — identified in court as Carmen — is a plaintiff in an ACLU lawsuit filed this week over efforts to prevent immigrants from seeking asylum due to domestic and gang violence in their home countries.

AS SEEN ON FOX NEWS

DEMOCRATIC BETRAYAL: "President Obama and Nancy Pelosi are traitors to Hispanics." – Maria Elvira Salazar, journalist-turned-Florida congressional candidate, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight, arguing that former President Obama and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi dithered on immigration when Democrats controlled the presidency and both chambers of Congress. WATCH

NOT PUTIN'S PUPPET: "I wish the president got more credit for what he has done to punish Russia because he's certainly been virtually brutal to them and anything but a puppet of them." – Mike Huckabee, on "Outnumbered," saying that President Trump doesn't get enough credit for his tough stance toward Russia. WATCH

TRENDING

Pence calls for Space Force to be established by 2020.

Ocasio-Cortez refuses conservative Ben Shapiro's $10,000 invitation to debate, compares offer to catcalling.

Stormy Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti: 'I'm exploring a run for the presidency of the United States.'

Kansas City man told he couldn't vote while wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat.

THE SWAMP

Kobach says he'll recuse himself from Kansas vote-counting process.

Kavanaugh docs from Bush administration highlight post-9/11 legal challenges.

Former Ohio State wrestler - and UFC legend - backs off claim Jim Jordan knew of sex abuse.

EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Haley blames Venezuelan crisis on leftist president: 'It's time for Maduro to go.'

ACROSS THE NATION

Trump says Chicago shootings are 'absolute and total disaster.'

'Cal 3' proposal to divide California being pulled, billionaire backer says.

New photos show larger cracks in Miami bridge before deadly collapse.

Atlanta school backtracks after dropping Pledge of Allegiance, adding 'Wolf Pack Chant.'

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Trump's Space Force may protect assets worth billions of dollars: Neil deGrasse Tyson.

USPS blames financial instability on government.

PGA Championship servers hacked, Bitcoin ransom included: Report.

Millennials ‘destroying’ core beer brands: ‘Bar Rescue’s’ Jon Taffer.

Is the heyday of ride-hailing companies over?

Buffalo Wild Wings could add sports betting to menu.

FOX NEWS OPINION

Marc Thiessen: Democrats have their own foreign espionage problem.

Hannah Scherlacher: Ocasio-Cortez's vision to turn Uncle Sam into Santa Claus poses a threat we can't ignore.

Harry J. Kazianis: Trump's sanctions on Russia show his strategic kindness isn't sign of weakness.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

Kanye West defends his support for Trump: 'Liberals can't bully me.'

Several fake Trump stars reportedly appear on Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Casey Affleck addresses sexual misconduct claims: I was 'really unprofessional' and 'I'm sorry.'

'Slender Man' movie will not be shown in Milwaukee-area theaters due to stabbing.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Archaeologists fear biblical artifacts, monuments won't survive Yemen war.

Video shows camel trapped inside car after collision.

Engagement cookies are the new bridal trend.

#OnThisDay

1977: Postal employee David Berkowitz is arrested in Yonkers, N.Y., accused of being "Son of Sam," the gunman who killed six people and wounded seven others in the New York City area. (Berkowitz is serving six consecutive 25-years-to-life sentences.)

1949: The National Military Establishment is renamed the Department of Defense.

1921: Franklin D. Roosevelt is stricken with polio at his summer home on the Canadian island of Campobello.

1846: President James K. Polk signs a measure establishing the Smithsonian Institution.

