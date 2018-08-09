Teen suffers broken ribs, lung injury after being shoved off 60-foot bridge in Washington state: report

A Washington state teenager was badly injured Tuesday when a so-called friend shoved her off a bridge that's popular with thrill-seekers, reports said.

Jordan Holgerson, 16, suffered five broken ribs and an unspecified lung injury when she plunged 60 feet from the bridge at Moulton Falls, Portland, Ore.'s KGW-TV reported.

A video of the incident was posted online by an apparent acquaintance of the girl’s grandmother, the Columbian of Clark County, Wash., reported. The video went viral but was eventually taken down.

Holgerson told KGW that she was with a group of friends at the time and had second thoughts about jumping into the Lewis River. The jump, even for someone experienced, is dangerous.

“In midair I think I might’ve blacked out,” she told the station. “I was awake and aware when I hit the water.”

She was reportedly pushed by a friend who has since apologized. Holgerson told KGW that "sorry" is not enough.

The girl’s mother told the news station that she hopes the friend turns herself in to police.

Sgt. Dave Nelson of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, told the Columbian that deputies are investigating the incident.

"My daughter's going to have a long road to recovery and I think that [the friend] should probably just turn herself in - realize what she did wrong. This is not OK. She could have killed my daughter," the mom said.