Summertime Heat for much of the Country. No relief for firefighters across the West
The relentless heat across the West continues - which means not a lot of help for firefighters battling wildfires over California and the Northwest.
Tropical moisture will enhance the monsoonal flow over the Southwest and West Texas where flash flooding will be a risk.
A rainy pattern continues across the East as we move into the weekend.
Hurricane Hector is moving south of Hawaii, but the Islands will see indirect impacts.