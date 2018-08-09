Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Drugs

K-9 exposed to heroin in jail is administered Narcan

Nicole Darrah
By | Fox News
close
A deputy used a Narcan kit for dogs on a K9 that was exposed to heroin that was smuggled into an Oregon jail. Video

Deputy uses Narcan to save K9 dog exposed to heroin

A deputy used a Narcan kit for dogs on a K9 that was exposed to heroin that was smuggled into an Oregon jail.

A K-9 officer in Oregon was administered an overdose reversal drug on Tuesday after she was exposed to heroin.

Abbie, a German Shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix, was conducting a routine search for contraband at the Clackamas County Jail with her handler around 7:30 p.m. when she discovered there was heroin smuggled in, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Dog Split

Abbie, a K-9 with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, was administered Narcan on Tuesday after she was exposed to heroin she discovered.

Amid the search, the heroin spilled and Abbie was exposed to the drug. She began "exhibiting signs of drug exposure, including excessive saliva, rapid head shaking and rapid blinking."

Another K-9's handler, Deputy McGlothin, administered a dose of a Narcan to Abbie, and she stabilized. She was treated at an animal hospital and released Wednesday morning.

abbie k-9

Abbie pictured with her handler, Deputy Eliseo Ramos.  (Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

Abbie, who turned two in March, has been serving with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office since April.

The department said they have six Narcan overdose kits specifically for its K-9s due to "generous public donations."

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.