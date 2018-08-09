FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump's lawyers vow not to let him fall for 'perjury trap'; Tight Ohio race heading for recount?

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

President Trump's legal team has vowed not to let him walk into a 'perjury trap,' rejecting Special Counsel Robert Mueller's latest proposal for an interview

Ohio's razor-tight congressional race from Tuesday’s special election got even closer Wednesday after hundreds of uncounted votes were found, county officials said

The Iowa town where college student Mollie Tibbetts disappeared is 'on edge' and shaken to its core, a community watch organizer tells FOX News in an exclusive interview

Prosecution star witness Rick Gates finished his testimony Wednesday at the fraud trial of former partner and ex-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort

A man arrested at an 'extremist Muslim' New Mexico compound was training children to commit school shootings, court documents allege

Florida prosecutors released hours of video interrogation footage of Parkland shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz on Wednesday

THE LEAD STORY - THE 'PERJURY TRAP': Jay Sekulow, an attorney for President Trump, said Wednesday that the president’s legal team turned down the latest interview proposal from Special Counsel Robert Mueller and promised to not allow the president to “walk into a perjury trap" ... Mueller's team has put forward dozens of potential questions for Trump, including some about his firing of FBI Director James Comey. Trump's lawyers have argued that prosecutors can't ask Trump about actions he's taken while in office. "If you lined up 100 lawyers, you’d have 100 lawyers say: 'Don't sit down for an interview,'" Sekulow told FOX News' Laura Ingraham, host of "The Ingraham Angle." Sekulow said calling the Mueller investigation “irregular” is being kind. "This is an investigation that from its outset has been corrupt, there’s no question about that," he said.

Mueller and Trump's team have gone back and forth over the scope and conditions of an interview as the special counsel looks to understand whether the president acted with a criminal intent to stymie the investigation into possible coordination between his campaign and Russia. Trump's legal team did not detail the terms of any counteroffer it may have made and it also did not suggest that it was close to agreeing to an interview, suggesting the possibility of additional negotiations.

HOTLY-CONTESTED OHIO RACE HEADED FOR RECOUNT? - The nail-biter playing out in Ohio’s 12th Congressional District got even closer Wednesday after 588 uncounted votes were found in a suburb of Columbus, according to county officials … The ballots were tallied and Democrat Danny O’Connor gained 190 votes on Republican Troy Balderson. The GOP candidate, who was endorsed by President Trump, currently leads by 1,564 votes.

The Franklin County Board of Elections said in a news release that the newly discovered ballots had not been “processed into the tabulation system,” and the issue was corrected. O’Connor, who is from Franklin County, celebrated the news by tweeting red sirens and informing his followers that he is confident he will soon be declared the winner. He asked for donations to continue to fight that the votes are “counted fairly.”

FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE - A COMMUNITY 'IN SHOCK': A community watch organizer in Brooklyn, Iowa, said Wednesday that in a town where “not a lot of big things happen,” the disappearance of college sophomore Mollie Tibbetts has “shaken the community to its core" ... Scott Hawkins described the town where he grew up as a normally safe neighborhood where everyone knows everyone. “This is a close-knit community. We don’t have a lot of big things happen here crime-wise. … I mean, this is something that’s shaken the community basically to its core,” he told FOX News in an interview.

Hawkins said that members of the community “are on edge,” and that the disappearance of Tibbetts is something that affects them personally. “Any child in this community is basically a child of the entire community. We all stick together, we’re all part of, you know, one big group of people that knows everybody. So for somebody to go missing like this, and disappear off the face of the Earth with no trace, basically, this is a shock." Tibbetts, 20, was last seen jogging on July 18.

TURNCOAT'S DIRTY LAUNDRY: Rick Gates has finished three days' worth of dramatic testimony in federal court against his former business partner, ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort -- but not before defense lawyers caused a stir by pressing him for details on his past infidelity ... A day earlier, Gates acknowledged having a single extramarital relationship in London while working for Manafort. But on Wednesday, Manafort attorney Kevin Downing seemed to accuse Gates of having affairs with multiple individuals, asking Gates whether he disclosed four affairs to the special counsel’s office. The question was part of an apparent bid to catch Gates in a lie, after he testified that his plea agreement would be in jeopardy if he didn’t tell the truth on the stand. Prosecutor Greg Andres, though, swiftly objected to the question before Gates could answer. And the witness never did. But at another point Wednesday, Gates attempted to express remorse from the stand, saying “I’ve made many mistakes over many years.”

'EXTREMIST' TRAINING CAMP FOR KIDS? – A man who was arrested last week at a New Mexico compound linked to "extremist Muslims" was training children to commit school shootings, according to court documents filed Wednesday ... Prosecutors allege that Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, 39 – the father of a missing 3-year-old -- was conducting weapons training on the compound, where 11 other children were found hungry and living in squalor. They asked Wahhaj, who appeared in court on Wednesday, be held without bail. Wahhaj is the son of a Brooklyn imam, also named Siraj Wahhaj, who was named by prosecutors as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, the New York Post reported.

Authorities raided the compound Friday after a months-long search for Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, a boy with severe medical issues who went missing from Georgia in December. On Monday, a child's remains were found on the property. Authorities are trying to determine whether the remains are that of the missing boy.

Dad arrested at 'extremist' New Mexico compound planned 'exorcism,' tied to terror-linked imam, report says

PORTRAIT OF PARKLAND SUSPECT: Prosecutors on Wednesday released hours of video interrogation footage showing Parkland, Fla., shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged by a detective to speak louder and punching himself in the face when he is alone ... The footage contained the same material as a transcript released earlier in the week, and both were edited to remove what authorities say was a direct confession by Cruz to the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The video made public Wednesday shows Cruz hunched over at times, leaning back at others. He is seen wearing hospital clothes and speaking so softly at the beginning that Broward County Sheriff's Detective John Curcio has to repeatedly urge him to talk louder. Much of the interrogation focused on a demonic voice Cruz claims he has heard inside his head for years that urges him to commit violent acts.

FBI DOUBLE STANDARD - "Why didn't they do for Trump [during suspected Russian interference in the election] what they did for Feinstein? What the hell is going on at the FBI?" – Sen. Lindsey Graham, on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," saying he is sending a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray asking for an explanation of DOJ policy. Recently, it was revealed that five years ago the FBI informed Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., that a man employed by her office was suspected of being a spy for the Chinese government. (Feinstein fired the man, but Graham and other critics say the FBI didn't afford Trump the same courtesy.) WATCH

DISORDER IN THE COURT: "I'm not happy with this judge. He's making too much of the case about him and he's showing an extraordinary bias against the government."– Judge Andrew Napolitano, on "The Daily Briefing," explaining why he is not pleased with how U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III, who is presiding over Paul Manafort trial, has conducted himself. WATCH

'Superman' star Margot Kidder's death ruled a suicide.

Inside Princess Margaret's life as the original royal wild child.

Kim Jong Un's bizarre North Korea propaganda photos revealed.

Socialist torchbearers flame out in key races, despite blitz by Bernie Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez.

U.S. Rep. Chris Collins of New York, accused of insider trading, says he'll stay on ballot for re-election.

Texas takes DACA to court, says immediate injunction against Obama-era program 'vital to restoring the rule of law.'

Chicago shootings leave two dead following bloody weekend of 11 killings.

Kid-sized prisoner uniforms ordered by Missouri woman accused of child abuse, authorities say.

Midwest ICE raids targeted businesses that hired, mistreated illegal immigrants, officials say

Sons of missing Korean War soldier receive their father's dog tag.

Russian submarine threat largest since Cold War: top US Navy admiral.

FOX earnings beat estimates as TV, film revenues grow.

Tesla shares down as Wall Street digests take-private plan.

Renters should reconsider home ownership for this reason.

New York City puts the brakes on Uber, Lyft.

Seattle soda tax brings in more than $10M in first six months

Capitalism is not perfect, but it’s the best out there: Ken Langone.

Cigna-Express Scripts deal is ‘absurd’: Carl Icahn.

Is your iPhone spying on you? Here’s what Apple told lawmakers.

Lauren DeBellis Appell: Trump Derangement Syndrome may knock president’s star off the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Michael Goodwin: Why it's time for Trump to play his ace in the hole.

Tammy Bruce: The left's 'identity politics' hypocrisy.

'American Pickers' discover Aerosmith's van from 1970s in Massachusetts woods.

Amy Poehler applauds 'SNL' and its coverage of President Donald Trump: They're 'doing an amazing job.

Oscars announce new popular film category.

Bermuda Triangle is no mystery, ocean scientist explains.

'Tone-deaf' Jack in the Box teriyaki bowl ad sparks backlash for sexual innuendos.

The weird reason Roman emperors were assassinated.

2014: Michael Brown Jr., an unarmed 18-year-old black man, is shot to death by a police officer following an altercation in Ferguson, Mo. Brown's death leads to violent protests in Ferguson and other U.S. cities.

1995: Jerry Garcia, singer and guitarist for the Grateful Dead, dies in Forest Knolls, Calif., of a heart attack at age 53.

1969: Actress Sharon Tate and four other people are found brutally slain at Tate's Los Angeles home; cult leader Charles Manson and a group of his followers are later convicted of the murders.

1945: Three days after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, the United States drops a nuclear bomb over Nagasaki, killing an estimated 74,000 people.

1936: Jesse Owens wins his fourth gold medal at the Berlin Olympics as the United States takes first place in the 400-meter relay.

1854: Henry David Thoreau's "Walden," which describes Thoreau's experiences while living near Walden Pond in Massachusetts, is first published.

