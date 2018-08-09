California Lottery officials seen in bawdy photos sent to governor: report

Photos of bawdy behavior – including one of a man in a bar with his head inside a woman’s shirt – were recently sent to California Gov. Jerry Brown from a source who claimed to be a California State Lottery employee, according to a report.

The photos were accompanied by a letter, on Lottery stationery, in which the source claims that some of the people depicted in the photos are members of the Lottery’s management team, acting unprofessionally during business trips, the Sacramento Bee reported.

“These types of unprofessional shenanigans have become a regular practice of this management team when they travel to meetings,” the letter reads, according to the Bee.

“These types of unprofessional shenanigans have become a regular practice of this management team when they travel to meetings.” - Letter to California Gov. Jerry Brown, alleging bawdy behavior by some state Lottery officials

The man with his head up the woman’s shirt is described as “a senior Lottery employee,” the report said.

One former Lottery employee told San Francisco’s KGO-TV that a “boys club” developed among the Lottery’s leadership in recent years, prompting her departure after 35 years.

“The climate got very bad,” Donna Sullivan told the station.

“I think it would be better if the boys club was disbanded and the lottery would go back to doing business of the lottery -- giving money to education,” Sullivan added.

“I think it would be better if the boys club was disbanded and the lottery would go back to doing business of the lottery -- giving money to education.” - Donna Sullivan, who retired from the Lottery after 35 years

Paulina Vasquez, a shop steward for a union representing Lottery employees, said the union’s leadership has received complaints about management’s behavior, including bullying and use of inappropriate language, KGO reported.

The Bee reported that the letter and photos sent to Brown were similar to a package sent to the governor about a year ago. Copies of both packages were simultaneously sent to the Bee, the report said.

Brown’s office said late Thursday that the governor has asked the state Attorney General’s Office to investigate the matter, the newspaper reported.

Russ Lopez, a Lottery spokesman, declined to comment, according to the Bee.