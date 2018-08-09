2nd person dies of injuries suffered in Army depot fire

A second person has died of injuries suffered in an explosion and fire last month at an Army facility in Pennsylvania.

The Letterkenny Army Depot's commander says the employee died Thursday at the hospital where he has been treated since the accident July 19.

The Army did not identify him.

A GoFundMe page set up for his family says he suffered burns over about half of his body and that he was treated at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore.

Five employees were injured in the explosion and fire. One died the same day, two others were treated for smoke inhalation and another employee remains hospitalized.

The fire occurred in a vehicle paint shop at the facility, which is located in Chambersburg, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.

The cause is under investigation.