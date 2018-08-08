Snakes in stacks put DC library briefly out of circulation

A D.C. Public Library branch was briefly closed upon the discovery of some uninvited guests: snakes.

The Washington Post reports the Georgetown Library closed Saturday after staff noticed snakes near a meeting room. Another snake was found earlier that day and released outside. The library called pest control and closed until the building was given the all-clear, reopening Tuesday.

Spokesman George Williams says the pest company found a single dead snake during the library's treatment. The Post reports library staff suspect four snakes were in the building.

According to the D.C. Public Library's website , the library will have another gathering of snakes on Wednesday, but these ones are invited. Reptiles Alive is providing the snakes for an animal show.

