Remote-controlled alligator head behind Texas social media posts, authorities say

See you later, “alligator.”

Social media postings discussing an alligator sighting in Texas are bogus, authorities said Saturday.

The New Braunfels Police Department explained the situation in a post on its Facebook page.

“After some investigation this morning it has been determined that recent social media posts purporting to show an alligator in the Comal/Guadalupe Rivers in New Braunfels are a hoax,” the department wrote.

The reptile, in fact, is something else entirely.

“A remote-controlled alligator head was used to create photos and videos that you may have seen on Facebook and other social media sites.”

However, it wasn’t meant to be malicious - police called it “apparently unintentional.”

"We learned that the person that made the initial video of the remote-controlled unit sent the video to some friends without any context, and one of them thought it was real and posted it on their personal social media, leading to some concern," authorities told Fox News.

"Our post was in an effort to stop the spread that rumor before it actually got out of hand."