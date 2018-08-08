Qurate Retail: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) _ Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (QRTEA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $187 million.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The online commerce holding company posted revenue of $3.23 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Qurate Retail shares have fallen nearly 10 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 9 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QRTEA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QRTEA