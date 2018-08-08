Police officer among 2 hospitalized after shooting in Jacksonville Beach, Fla.: reports
A police officer has been shot near a Waffle House restaurant in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., according to reports.
The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. ET, Jacksonville’s WJXT-TV reported.
The officer was taken to Memorial Hospital, but no medical condition for the officer was immediately available.
A second person was also transported to a hospital, Jacksonville’s FOX 30 reported, but no details about that person were available.
It was unclear whether a suspect had been taken into custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.