Police officer among 2 hospitalized after shooting in Jacksonville Beach, Fla.: reports

A police officer was reportedly shot Wednesday night in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., authorities say.

A police officer has been shot near a Waffle House restaurant in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., according to reports.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. ET, Jacksonville’s WJXT-TV reported.

The officer was taken to Memorial Hospital, but no medical condition for the officer was immediately available.

A second person was also transported to a hospital, Jacksonville’s FOX 30 reported, but no details about that person were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.