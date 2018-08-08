Officer's widow held on 'probable cause' in connection with his death

The widow of a Louisiana sheriff’s officer was ordered held Tuesday after a judge ruled there was “probable cause” connecting her to her husband’s shooting death in June, according to a report.

Sgt. Troy Smith, 44, died June 24, one week after his wife called 911, claiming he had tried to commit suicide by shooting himself inside their home in Waggaman, La., the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported.

But detectives with the same sheriff’s office arrested Shantel Parria Wagner, 35, on July 11 after forensic evidence and an investigation led authorities to conclude that Smith’s injury was not self-inflicted, the newspaper reported.

FOX 8 in New Orleans published a transcript of the 911 call that Wagner made after her husband was shot.

Magistrate Commissioner Paul Schneider reduced Wagner’s bond from $500,000 to $300,000, but ordered that she wear a GPS-enabled ankle monitor if she makes bond, according to the Times-Picayune.

Attorney Leo Palazzo, representing Wagner, argued that the state failed to prove that Wagner shot her husband, but Assistant District Attorney Kellie Rish countered that Wagner had made several inconsistent statements and allegedly confessed to a witness.

