The Latest: Husband killed wife, himself over her illness

The Latest on a shooting at a hospital outside New York City (all times local):

5 p.m.

Police say a woman shot to death in her hospital bed outside New York City was killed by her husband, who then killed himself. The man left a note in their home saying he wanted to end her suffering.

Authorities on Wednesday identified them as 71-year-old Richard DeLucia and 70-year-old Ann DeLucia. The couple was from Yorktown.

Westchester County police say Ann DeLucia was in her room at the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla when her husband came in and shot her. He then killed himself.

Authorities say each person died from a single gunshot wound.

Investigators found a note from Richard DeLucia at the family home that said his wife had been suffering from illness, and that he was distraught over it.

No information on Ann DeLucia's medical condition had been released.

Noon

11:45 a.m.

11:20

10:25 a.m.

