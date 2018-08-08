Global Net Lease: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $41.3 million, or 61 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $5.3 million, or 8 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $71 million in the period.

The company's shares have climbed roughly 4 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped slightly in the last 12 months.

