Chicago shootings leave 2 dead following bloody weekend of 11 killings

A woman was shot in the head and two others were killed in Chicago on Wednesday, days after the city saw a burst of gun violence that left at least 11 people dead.

The woman who was shot in the head was fleeing what police believe was an attempted robbery, the Chicago Sun Times reported. The 31-year-old was reportedly driving in the Englewood neighborhood of the South Side with two others when they approached a man they didn't know about 2 a.m.

Fearing they would be robbed, the woman reportedly drove from the scene. The male allegedly fired shots at the car and hit the woman in the head. She reportedly remains at the University of Chicago in critical condition.

On the city's West Side on Wednesday, two people were reportedly killed and another was wounded when the vehicle they were in was shot at and crashed.

With five people inside, the vehicle hit a pillar just before 4 a.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

A man, 21, was shot twice in the chest and once in the wrist, according to the newspaper. A 22-year-old woman was also shot, and both were pronounced dead after being transported to Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 19-year-old man who was traveling in the vehicle was shot in the chest and remains in serious condition at Stroger Hospital.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said at a news conference on Tuesday that after the increased violence the city saw over a three-day span last weekend, additional officers would be deployed to the West and South Sides, where most of the shootings occurred.

At least 11 people — ages 11 to 63 — were killed and some 70 were wounded. One of the victims was a teenage boy who was riding his bike on Sunday afternoon.

Johnson announced that 400 additional officers have already been deployed, and that another 200 officers would be added by this coming weekend.

In order to achieve the increase, some officers will have their regular shifts extended, while others will have their days off canceled.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.