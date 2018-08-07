Ryman Hospitality Properties: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $92.8 million, or $1.80 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.76 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $55.5 million, or $1.08 per share.

The hotel and resort real estate investment trust, based in Nashville, Tennessee, posted revenue of $333.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $328.7 million.

Ryman Hospitality Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $5.34 to $5.40 per share.

The company's shares have risen 21 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 34 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RHP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RHP