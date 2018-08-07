Morehouse College president starts freshman year in dorm

The president of Morehouse College is tackling his freshman year in an unusual way.

David Thomas was planning to move into a dormitory Tuesday for two days to get a small taste of what life is like as a first-year student of the historically black men's college in Atlanta.

Thomas is the first Morehouse president in more than 50 years who isn't an alumnus of the college. He wanted to attend Morehouse after graduating from high school but couldn't afford the tuition. Instead, he went to Yale University, where he received multiple degrees.

Thomas has served as president since January but is now embarking on his first full academic year. He came to Morehouse with 30 years of higher education experience, including a 20-year career at Harvard University.