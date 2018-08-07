Maine burglar accused of scaring woman to death pleads guilty, to serve 10 years in prison

A man accused of frightening a woman to death during a home investigation in Maine reached a plea agreement on Monday and will spend a decade behind bars.

Carlton Young pleaded guilty to manslaughter, burglary, attempted burglary, and four other charges in connection with the 2015 burglary, WGME reported.

Authorities said Wells attempted to break into the home in Wells in 2015, and the stress of the incident caused 62-year-old Connie Loucks to have a fatal heart attack.

Young and several others previously broke into Loucks' home in March 2015 when she wasn't there. He then returned the next day, knocking on her doors and windows, which officials said prompted the heart attack.

“I think the defendant is a coward and a punk,” a member of Loucks' family said in court.

Police found Loucks dead on her sofa.

A judge accepted Young's plea agreement on Monday and sentenced him to 10 years in prison. He was originally charged with murder, but his attorney called the murder charge a stretch.

His trial was scheduled to begin on Tuesday, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.