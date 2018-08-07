The Latest: 3 life terms for shooter in Kansas hate crime

The Latest on a man convicted of hate crimes after he fatally shot an Indian national and wounded two other men in a Kansas bar (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

A man has been sentenced to three consecutive life sentences on federal hate crime charges for killing an Indian immigrant and wounding two other men in a Kansas bar.

A state court had already sentenced Adam Purinton to life in prison for first-degree murder in the February 2017 shooting of 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla at a bar in Olathe. Kuchibhotla had stopped there for a drink with a co-worker who was wounded in the attack. A third man who intervened also was shot.

Purinton reportedly yelled "Get out of my country" at them.

He pleaded guilty in May to federal hate crime and firearm charges to avoid the death penalty. He admitted he shot Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani because of their race and color.

On Tuesday, the federal court handed Purinton a further three consecutive life sentences.

___

23:01 p.m.

A Kansas man who fatally shot an Indian immigrant and wounded another in a suburban Kansas City bar is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday on federal hate crime charges.

Adam Purinton of Olathe agreed to a plea deal in May that recommended he be sentenced to life in prison on each of three hate crime charges, with the sentences to run consecutively.

Purinton reportedly yelled "Get out of my country" before killing 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla and wounding Kuchibhotla's friend, Alok Madasani, in February 2017. A third man who tried to intervene was wounded.

The attack raised fears that immigrants faced more violence after President Donald Trump's election and caused concern in India over safety in the U.S.

The 53-year-old Purinton is already serving a life sentence in Kansas for premeditated first-degree murder.