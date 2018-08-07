Dad attacks man at California Target after he allegedly snaps upskirt photos of his teen daughter

A father took matters into his own hands after he caught a creep following his 15-year-old daughter around a Target in California last week.

Jorge A. Ibarra Jr., 29, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 1 on “suspicion of invasion of privacy” after he was allegedly captured on surveillance video taking upskirt photos of girls at a Target store in Cypress.

Ismael Duarte was at the store shopping with his 15-year-old daughter and his wife on Tuesday, July 31, when he said he noticed Ibarra acting oddly. Surveillance video captured Duarte tackling Ibarra when Duarte says he realized what the suspect was doing. Duarte chased the suspect out of the Target and tackled him. He was able to snap a photo of Ibarra in his car before he fled.

“My daughter, and the girl that actually was getting their picture taken without her being known — that’s what got me,” Duarte told KTLA.

The father said he wished he could have done more.

"I'm p---ed off that I didn't do more than I did but I wish I would have, because I'm so angry," Duarte told FOX11.

Duarte said he contacted police and provided them with the photo of the suspect in the car which led to the arrest. However, the father felt the security team at Target would have done nothing if he didn’t step in.

"All they did was stand behind, and that's very disappointing," Duarte said of the security team.

Target released a statement saying it would help police with any information needed.

"The safety and security of our guests is very important. We have no tolerance for this behavior in our stores... We will help law enforcement in any way,” the statement from Target read.

Ibarra was booked at the Orange County Jail on $25,000 bail.