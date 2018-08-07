Amicus Therapeutics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CRANBURY, N.J. (AP) _ Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $61.8 million in its second quarter.

The Cranbury, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $21.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.9 million.

Amicus Therapeutics shares have risen slightly more than 1 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 10 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOLD