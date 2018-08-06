Expand / Collapse search
Michigan man launches horse-and-buggy ride-hailing service

Associated Press

COLON, Mich. –  Look out Lyft, move over Uber: A southern Michigan man has launched a horse-and-buggy ride-hailing service.

WWMT-TV reports Timothy Hochstedler dubs his service "Amish Uber," but he's not affiliated with the San Francisco-based company. A sign on the side of his buggy reads "Amish Horse & Buggy Rides $5," and he offers trips around the St. Joseph County community of Colon.

With no app, would-be customers have to literally hail the buggy for a ride.

Hochstedler says he enjoys the conversations with customers. And his horse is friendly — "a people's horse."

Information from: WWMT-TV, http://www.wwmt.com