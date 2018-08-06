Legally blind, 96-year-old Florida woman continues to bowl high scores

At 96-years-old and legally blind, Kathryn Robinson from West Palm Beach, Fl., continues to bowl scores upwards of 200 at her local bowling alley.

Robinson, who began bowling after her first husband died in a car crash six decades ago, told the Palm Beach Post on Saturday that she has bowled a 258 and “a lot of 250s” during her time at the lanes. So far this year, Robinson’s high score sits at 183.

Although Robinson is completely blind in one eye and mostly blind in the other, the 96-year-old’s – soon to be 97 – second husband of nearly 50 years has become her second pair of eyes. If Robinson does not bowl a strike, her partner in crime will tell her which pins are left standing, according to the paper.

Robinson chose to stick with bowling over flying after she crashed a plane trying to get her license roughly 30 years ago, her younger son Ken Bradshaw told the paper. Bradshaw said she flipped her plane upside down when coming in for the landing, but luckily escaped without a scratch.

He told the paper his mother hasn’t been back in a plane since.

“It’s the smartest thing I ever did,” she told the paper.

Robinson can be found chucking her 12-pound bowl down the lanes every Tuesday morning playing on her senior league team, the Teslas, according to the paper.