Hopping around New England: Northern states are beer havens

Beer tourism is a growing piece of the economy in northern New England, where hopheads flock for a crack at limited release beers and a chance to schmooze with fellow brew nerds.

Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont are emerging as major destinations for roving beer lovers. Western states like California and Oregon have drawn beer tourists for years, but a growing number of breweries is bringing hops lovers to New England to tour brewhouses, sample beers and hit food trucks.

Breweries from Rising Tide in Portland, Maine, to Hill Farmstead Brewery in Greensboro, Vermont, have capitalized on this trend by offering more than just beer. The breweries host special events, games and live music in addition to tours of the facilities.