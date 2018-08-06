FOX NEWS FIRST: Possible new clue in Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance; Bloody weekend in Chicago

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Monday, August 6, 2018

A black SUV was seen in the neighborhood where Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts was staying the night she disappeared, a neighbor tells FOX News, as investigators look for possible new clues

President Trump and his attorney Jay Sekulow clarify previous statements about the controversial June 2016 meeting at the Trump Tower between Donald Trump Jr, campaign officials and Russian lawyer

At least 91 people are now dead and hundreds injured after a powerful earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok Island, near Bali

At least 63 people reportedly were shot, 10 fatally, during the weekend in Chicago

Charlotte Rae, best known for her role as Mrs. Garrett on "The Facts of Life" and "Diff'rent Strokes," has died at age 92

THE LEAD STORY - A SUSPICIOUS BLACK SUV AND 'HUNDREDS' OF LEADS - A black SUV was seen circling the Iowa neighborhood where Mollie Tibbetts was staying on the night she vanished, a neighbor revealed to FOX News, in what could be a new clue to the college student's disappearance ... The driver went very slowly around the neighborhood the night of July 18, according to a young woman who lives a block away from the home of Tibbetts' boyfriend, Dalton Jack. The woman told FOX News that she reported it to the FBI when she was questioned. Investigators so far have not commented on it.

Authorities on Sunday said they've been following up on "hundreds" of leads in Tibbetts' disappearance. The missing University of Iowa sophomore was last seen on July 18 jogging in the area, where she was dog-sitting at her boyfriend's home. Also on Sunday, an FBI agent briefly questioned Wayne Cheney, the owner of a nearby farm for the third time in connection with Tibbetts' disappearance, although it's unclear why. The FBI last week searched Cheney's home and some of his property, and looked through his cellphone. He claimed that law enforcement asked him on Thursday to take a polygraph test, but he refused to do so. Cheney has told FOX News he was not involved in the 20-year-old's disappearance.

'BAD INFORMATION': President Trump's attorney Jay Sekulow blamed "bad information" for erroneously denying that the president had a role in drafting his campaign's response to a key June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower ... "I had bad information at that time and made a mistake in my statement," Sekulow said Sunday on ABC's "This Week.” "In a situation like this, over time, facts develop. That's what investigations do."

Sekulow's comments came shortly after Trump tweeted another acknowledgment that the meeting was "to get information on an opponent," which he characterized as "totally legal and done all the time in politics -- and it went nowhere." Trump last year said on Twitter that "most politicians would have gone to a meeting like the one Don jr attended in order to get info on an opponent. That's politics!" Donald Trump Jr., his brother-in-law Jared Kushner, and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort were known to have attended the meeting with Kremlin-linked attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya.

An initial July 2017 statement, dictated by President Trump and issued by Trump Jr. immediately after the meeting came to light, read in part: "We primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children that was active and popular with American families years ago." The statement made no mention of Trump officials seeking damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

DEATH AND DESTRUCTION IN PARADISE: A powerful earthquake near the popular tourist mecca of Bali killed at least 91 people and wounded hundreds more Sunday, damaging thousands of homes and other buildings as people were seen running into the streets screaming ... It happened just one week after another quake in the same region killed more than a dozen people. A spokesman for the country's disaster agency said Monday the number of fatalities could rise further since rescue crews still have not reached some areas that suffered damage.

SUNDAY, BLOODY SUNDAY: A bloody weekend in Chicago saw at least 63 reportedly people shot, 10 fatally, since Friday officials said, in a city that earlier had touted its decreasing crime and violence numbers ... 42 people reportedly were wounded, four fatally, in a series of shootings on Sunday alone. Some of the people shot were teenagers, according to the reports. Officials said 25 people were shot within two and a half hours Sunday. Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller at a news conference Sunday afternoon said: “We know that some of these incidents were targeted, and are related to gang conflicts in those areas.” The shooting spree began around 11 a.m. Saturday when a 38-year-old man was shot in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, the Tribune reported.

REMEMBERING 'MRS. GARRETT': Charlotte Rae, the Emmy and Tony-nominated actress who entertained TV audiences as Mrs. Garrett on "The Facts of Life" and "Diff'rent Strokes," died Sunday at the age of 92, her publicist announced ... The actress passed away in her home in Los Angeles, surrounded by family, according to the publicist, who did not provide a cause of death. Born Charlotte Rae Lubotsky, she was best known for her role as beloved housemother Edna Garrett, who first appeared on "Diff'rent Strokes" in 1978 before earning her own spinoff, "The Facts of Life," the following year. Viewers quickly fell in love with Mrs. Garrett, who also served as a wise yet sharp-tongued mentor to the young women on "The Facts of Life." By 1986, she left the show, saying there was nothing left to pursue with her character.

THE NEW YORK 'SOCIALIST' TIMES? - "Here's my favorite quote from 'The Godfather': We're gonna make you an offer you can't refuse. Stop your resistance. Stop your obstruction. Stop the hypocrisy and get on board with making America great again, or get outta the way." – Judge Jeanine Pirro, in her "Opening Statement" on "Justice with Judge Jeanine," blasting the New York Times over its latest editorial board hire, tech writer Sarah Jeong. WATCH

CULTURAL CLIMATE IN A 'PETTY AND LOW PLACE': "We cannot sacrifice people in need on the altar of our egos and political ideologies." – Pastor Van Moody, who met with President Trump last week, telling "FOX & Friends Weekend" that the criticism following his meeting is a "sad commentary" for the country. WATCH

American Airlines passenger kicked off flight after buying seat for her $30,000 cello.

Twitter 'bots' crackdown sweeps up Trump supporters who tweet very often.

ICYMI: NFL legend makes political statement during Hall of Fame speech.

Suspect accused of threatening House GOP leaders had ammo, gun receipts, affidavit says.

U.S. to restore sanctions suspended under Obama Iran deal.

Bolton: 'No US government involvement' in attempted drone assassination of Venezuelan President Maduro.

'Hidden in Holmes' mind': Psychologist describes findings after spending hours with Aurora movie theater killer.

Investigation of Ohio State coach in ex-assistant's domestic abuse case to be led by outside firm.

11 kids found on 'filthy' New Mexico compound during search for missing 3-year-old boy, sheriff says.

Army soldier's lost dog found after escaping from Colorado foster home two months ago.

Sanctions, tariffs and earnings headline the week ahead.

Profits rising at big U.S. firms

HSBC reports first-half profit rises 4.6 percent.

California gas tax repeal effort could help GOP candidates.

Buyers in expensive neighborhoods find more homes for sale.

More change ahead for New York's shrinking garment district.

Newt Gingrich: Ignoring health care could spell disaster for Republicans in 2018 elections.

Peter. J. Wallison: Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court could help restore the power of Congress vs. the administrative state.

Liz Peek: Obama stiffs Ocasio-Cortez as Democrats weigh whether she hurts or helps them in November.

'OBJECTified' Interview: Pamela Anderson describes 'romantic kind of connection' with Julian Assange.

Demi Lovato issues first public statement on social media following overdose: 'I will keep fighting.'

Mila Kunis reveals she argued with a family member of Ashton Kutcher over Donald Trump.

Man's 'cheap and rude' tipping method goes viral.

Mare stuck in mud is rescued by volunteers in Ireland.

Nutella maker Ferrero looking for taste testers to work in Italy, reports say.

#OnThisDay

1945: During World War II, the U.S. B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay drops an atomic bomb code-named "Little Boy" on Hiroshima, Japan, resulting in an estimated 140,000 deaths.

1965: President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Voting Rights Act.

2009: Sonia Sotomayor is confirmed as the first Hispanic Supreme Court justice by a Senate vote of 68-31.

