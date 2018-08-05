US teacher rows solo across Atlantic in record time

A high school science teacher from Ohio made his way into the record books on Saturday after rowing solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

Bryce Carlson, of Cincinnati, set a record for a west-to-east crossing when he arrived late in the day at St. Mary's in the Isles of Scilly, off England's southwestern tip. The trip, which started from St. John’s, Newfoundland, took 38 days, six hours and 49 minutes.

The 37-year-old athlete received a rousing welcome from well-wishers and relatives when he arrived at St. Mary’s after the journey of more than 2,000 miles in his 20-foot boat, Lucille.

Carlson capsized several times and endured high waves and the remnants of a hurricane during the journey.

"I feel like I had a lot of luck along the way, and a lot of help," he said. "Help from my friends, my family, the community — from some higher power, I don't know."

The Ocean Rowing Society listed Carlson's time on its website Sunday as the fastest for a west-to-east unsupported solo row. The previous record was 53 days, eight hours and 26 minutes.

Carlson also is the first American to complete the feat, according to the group.

