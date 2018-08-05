Florida man captured on video attempting to rape woman entering New York City apartment

A Florida man was arrested on Saturday after he was captured on surveillance video attempting to rape a woman who was entering her New York City apartment, police said.

Christopher Prusa, 34, faces a slew of charges including attempted rape, unlawful imprisonment and attempted assault.

On Friday, a 21-year-old woman was unlocking her apartment door in the Woodside section of Queens around 4 a.m. Friday when a man, believed to be Prusa, approached her from behind and grabbed her arms to pull her toward him.

The woman, who was not identified, was able to break free from the man’s grips and ran from the area. The man also fled the area on foot.

Authorities put out the surveillance video on Saturday and arrested Prusa the next day. Police said Prusa lives in Port St. Lucia, Fla. It’s unclear why the 34-year-old was in New York City.