Army soldier's lost dog found after escaping from Colorado foster home 2 months ago

A Colorado man got a new leash on life Saturday after he found a dog belonging to an Army soldier that ran away from his home two months ago.

David Powell was fostering two miniature Schnauzer puppies for Herman Haynie, who was going on his fifth tour to Iraq, when one of the dogs, named Lola, slipped through his fence in Denver.

“It was rough,” Powell told FOX31. “Here’s somebody that put their dogs into my care, so that they could go off to Iraq for us, and I lost his dog.”

After hiring a pet detective, which lost the scent of Lola, he finally got good news on Saturday when a microchip company contacted him, saying the dog was found about 15 miles away.

“I knew it was her,” Powell said. “It was just kind of those dark eyes and just the way she... her demeanor and stuff, like, that’s Lola.”

The Denver resident said he’s regretted every time he had to email Haynie in Iraq saying he’s still searching for Lola, but was happy to finally share good news.

“He was ecstatic,” Powell told FOX31 of Haynie's reaction. “It was just by email but it still, it was such a huge relief for him. Since she’s back, I’ve gone along the fence and if there’s any gaps, I’m digging down and shoving rocks under the fence to make sure there are no more gaps. I can’t go through that again. It’s just too heart-wrenching.”