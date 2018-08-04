Oklahoma plane crash leaves 'no survivors'; as many as six people feared dead, officials say

Police say there are “no survivors” after a small passenger plane crashed and burned Saturday morning shortly after taking off in northern Oklahoma.

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford said as many as six people may have been on board the plane when it crashed just 90 miles north of Oklahoma City.

"A single-engine Extra EA400 crashed under unknown circumstances ... shortly after taking off from Ponca City Regional Airport," Lunsford said in an email. "The aircraft was destroyed by a post-crash fire.

Kay County Sheriff Steve Kelley and Highway Patrol Lt. Kera Philippi said that while investigators have yet to confirm how many passengers where on the plane at the time, there were no survivors.

The Extra EA400 is described as a six-seat corporate aircraft.

"Our troopers can see them (victims) inside the plane, but they can't get close enough to count how many," because of the heat from the fire that also obliterated much of the plane's tail number, Philippi said. She also said that the victims had apparently attended a breakfast at the airport.

Airport manager Don Nuzum said the Ponca City Aviation Booster Club hosts a fly-in breakfast the first Saturday of each month, but could not comment about the crash, according to The Associated Press.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are conducting the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.