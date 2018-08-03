President Johnson's Texas home temporarily closed

Former President Lyndon B. Johnson's home on his Texas ranch will be temporarily closed due to structural issues.

The home is known as the Texas White House. National Park Service officials said Thursday that the pool house will also be closed due to structural issues.

The park service didn't give details on the issues but said the facilities will be closed until it can be confirmed there aren't safety problems.

Other attractions at the Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park, west of Austin, remain open. That includes Johnson's boyhood home in Johnson City.

The ranch house is outside of Johnson City. Visitors there can still do a driving tour and go to the visitor center.

Johnson died in 1973, four years after leaving office.