Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Odd News

Man dumped human waste inside 7-Eleven in revenge act, police say

Ryan Gaydos
By | Fox News
Damian Simms allegedy dumped human waste onto the floor of a 7-Eleven.

Damian Simms allegedy dumped human waste onto the floor of a 7-Eleven.  (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

A Florida man dumped a bucket of human waste inside a 7-Eleven convenience store Wednesday as an act of revenge on a manager who had kicked him out months prior, police said.

Damian Simms, 41, walked into the St. Petersburg shop at around 1:30 a.m. and emptied the bucket containing human feces and urine onto the floor and some splashed onto merchandise, The Smoking Gun reported.

Simms was reportedly mad at the manager for having him kicked out of the store in May, according to the crime website. Police said Simms filled the bucket with waste from a port-a-potty.

Simms was charged with trespass and criminal mischief and was being held at the Pinellas County Jail on $300 bond, according to The Smoking Gun. He is barred from contacting the store or the manager.

The Smoking Gun reported Simms had a long criminal history, which includes convictions for burglary, weapons possession, grand theft, animal cruelty, drunk driving and carrying a concealed weapon.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.