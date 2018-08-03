Indiana mother, boyfriend charged in brutal death of toddler

The mother of an Indiana 23-month-old girl and her boyfriend were charged Thursday in the brutal death of the toddler days before her second birthday.

Paisley Hudson died Saturday from several blunt force injuries and two liver lacerations that caused bleeding in the child’s stomach, FOX59 reported, citing the Madison County coroner. Paisley also suffered a skull fracture and multiple bruises.

“I’ve never seen injuries like this on an infant before,” Madison County medical examiner Marian Dunnichay told People, adding it took two hours to count the bruises on Paisley’s body.

Kayla Hudson, 25, was charged with neglect of dependent resulting in death and reckless supervision by a child-care provider, according to the station. Her boyfriend, 29-year-old Ryan Ramirez, is facing murder and reckless supervision by a child-care provider charges.

Ramirez was watching Paisley and another child Friday night, while Hudson was at work, FOX59 reported, citing court documents. Ramirez told police he and the children went to pick up Hudson from work and when they returned to their Anderson home he put Paisley to sleep face down.

Hudson found her daughter “cold and lifeless” at around 5 a.m. or 6 a.m. Saturday and tried to revive the child by putting her in a tub filled with hot water and doing CPR, the station reported. Police said she didn’t immediately call 911.

Hudson reportedly drove the child to a hospital an hour later where she was later pronounced dead.

"I’ve never seen injuries like this on an infant before." - Marian Dunnichay, Madison County medical examiner

The other child Ramirez was watching was found with several bruises, a broken wrist and cigarette burns on his ankles, FOX59 reported.

Hudson admitted to FOX59 in a jailhouse interview she could have done more to protect her child.

“I could’ve opened my eyes a little bit more and quit being so blind about everything,” she said. “I didn’t realize the person I brought into my child’s lives.”