Firework hurled at North Carolina bar sends patrons scrambling, video shows

Police in North Carolina turned to the public for help after a firework was hurled towards a cocktail lounge early Wednesday morning, injuring at least one person.

Asheville police released surveillance video of the incident, which showed patrons sitting in the outdoor section of the Rankin Vault Cocktail Lounge as the explosives were thrown. The blast sent some people fleeing from the vicinity, while others appeared to duck for cover.

The incident on the bar’s front patio happened around 1:30 a.m. and the suspects in question were driving a light colored SUV, which was described as being “similar to a Kia Sorrento,” police said. The injured individual suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police urged anyone with information on the incident or the suspects to get in touch with the department at (828) 252-1110 or the Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.