Upskirt photo charges land 3 men in trouble with the law in separate incidents

Across the U.S., numerous suspects are being arrested on charges of taking photos up the skirts of women. Here are several recent examples:

The Guardsman

Stephen Glenn Grogan, 41, a New Jersey National Guardsman, was identified as the man who allegedly harassed women in June at the City Creek Mall in Salt Lake City, NJ.com reported. Grogan had been in Utah to undergo training.

A female shopper wrote that she “caught [Grogan] in the act” as he knelt down beside her and put his phone camera up her skirt, lens facing upward. The woman told her husband and the two caught Grogan take photos up another woman’s skirt, the paper reported.

The woman’s husband took a photo of Grogan, which circulated on social media and helped police make the arrest. Grogan later confessed to also taking photos up female's skirts in New Jersey, though the specific locations of the alleged offenses weren't immediately clear where, the Deseret News reported.

Grogan was charged with two counts of voyeurism, NJ.com reported.

The museum staffer

In New York City, Metropolitan Museum of Art collections manager Fred Caruso allegedly took photos up the skirts of at least six women, including a teenage girl, the New York Post reported.

In April, a police officer spotted Caruso “trying to be nonchalant” about filming up a teenage girl’s dress on a subway platform, the paper reported. Caruso later told authorities he’d taken photos of at least 50 women.

“I’m completely remorseful and mortified by my behavior,” he reportedly told police. “I’m sorry. This is going to ruin my life. I’m married.”

Caruso, a Met employee for 23 years, was charged with six counts of felony unlawful surveillance and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, the paper reported. He faces up to four years in prison if convicted.

The grocery shopper

In Maryland, 45-year-old Ryan Keith Felps was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to seven counts of conducting visual surveillance, WJZ-TV reported.

Felps was arrested Aug. 8, 2017, after a grocery store clerk surmised he had taken a photo underneath a woman’s dress while she was looking the other way, the station reported. Police confiscated his phone and found 37 different upskirt photos or videos of victims — some of whom were under 18.

Felps, who had the majority of his original seven-year sentence suspended, will be required to register as a sex offender, the station reported.