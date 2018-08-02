Teens killed mom because 'they couldn't take her complaining': cops

Two Nevada teens have confessed to fatally beating their mother and burying her in a shallow grave because “they couldn’t take her complaining,” according to an arrest report.

Dakota Saldivar and Michael Wilson, both 17, were arrested early Wednesday after their mother, Dawn Liebig, 46, was reported missing from her Pahrump home on Monday. They now face charges of open murder, conspiracy to commit murder and domestic battery with a deadly weapon in the stabbing and bludgeoning attack, KVVU reports.

An investigation was launched after a man from Idaho called the Nye County Sheriff’s Office to request a welfare check at Liebig’s home, claiming he didn’t trust the children living at the residence. A detective later responded and found Liebig’s cellphone but didn’t locate her, leading him to open a missing person report, according to an arrest report obtained by the station.

Investigators then contacted another man who claimed Liebig’s sons gave him differing stories about her disappearance. The man told detectives he believed Liebig was dead “due to the type of family she is in,” according to the report.

Detectives then visited the home and interviewed Saldivar and Wilson, who provided inconsistent stories about their mother’s whereabouts. After a search of the teens’ phones and the discovery of a text that read “my mom passed away,” Wilson confessed that he and Saldivar stabbed Liebig before burying her body in a 2-foot-deep grave.

Wilson also claimed that Liebig asked the teens to kill her before leading detectives to the shallow grave, not far from where the murder weapons were buried, according to the arrest report.

Read more at New York Post.