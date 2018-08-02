Tampa girl, 4, dies after being thrown off bridge; woman in custody

A 4-year-old girl who was thrown off a bridge in Tampa, Florida on Thursday by a woman believed to be her mother has died, police said.

The girl was thrown into the Hillsborough River around 4 p.m., witnesses told the Tampa Bay Police Department.

Rescue divers pulled the unconcious girl from the water nearly half an hour later and she was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman suspected of throwing the girl was spotted walking nearby and was taken into custody. Police said the woman hasn't provided much information to authorities.

Police Chief Brian Dugan said investigators are "still piecing the whole thing together," and called the incident "completely tragic."

"It's a crazy world we live in," Dugan said. "Crazy scene that we're still unraveling many of the pieces."

