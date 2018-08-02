Pet pig helps foil Indiana burglary

An Indiana family's pet pig recently proved he didn't need a house made of bricks to get rid of a determined intruder.

Indianapolis Police said an attempted burglary on the city's east side Tuesday may have been thwarted after the would-be thieves came across the family's fearless pig.

“The officers were guessing when the person broke in they were probably surprised I had a pig and were like, ‘We don’t want to deal with this,’” the homeowner, who asked not to be identified, told FOX59. “The cop was like, we definitely think they got in and made it to where Dumplin was and thought, ‘Nope. We don’t want no part of this.'”

The intruders didn't steal anything from the home, but "ruined" the back door after smashing it in, according to the homeowner. The incident was one of three home burglaries in the neighborhood on the same day.

Dumplin’s owner told FOX59 she was just relieved the full-grown pig didn’t get hurt during the incident, and said she wishes more people would adopt pet pigs -- even if they won’t always keep criminals away.

“There’s tons of pigs in shelters that don’t have homes and they’re great animals,” she said.