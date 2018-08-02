Pennsylvania baby sitters 'severely abused' children for 6 days, police say

Two people in Pennsylvania are facing several charges after they allegedly “severely abused” two children they were baby-sitting, police said.

Towanda residents Jakayo Scott Frye and Shyann Marie Hills, both 22, were taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday following the alleged abuse that occurred over six days in July, police said.

The mother of the two children, a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, dropped them off with Frye and Hills, who were supposed to take care of them for a week, police said

During that time, the kids were allegedly hit with fists and other objects, police said, and also deprived of sleep, food and water.

The adults allegedly didn’t let the kids use the bathroom and afterwards made them “drink their own urine off the floor,” police said.

At least one of the kids was also “tied to a dog cage with a belt” and to cabinet handles, police said.

“The children were forced into a plank position with nails in the upright position under them so if they fell the nails would stick into them,” police said, adding that both kids were admitted to a Pennsylvania hospital.

Among the charges levied against the adult pair are several counts of aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and corruption of minors, police said.

