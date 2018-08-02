'Cat kicker' in video circulating online has been arrested, cops say

Atlanta Police announced the arrest of a 22-year-old "cat kicker" who they say was captured on video punting an innocent feline outside of a gas station.

Authorities said 22-year-old Jamari Davenport turned himself in on Wednesday. Video of the incident had been circulating on social media and Davenport has been charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

"The cat has still not been found, so the extent of the cat’s injuries are not known," police said.

The video shows the man only from the waist-down in a parking lot, charging towards the cat and kicking it like a football while bystanders cheer him on.

Police told Fox 5 Atlanta they believe it was filmed for entertainment, as the kicking is displayed in slow motion.

The video was reported to have been recorded in early July at a Chevron station. Investigators linked Davenport to the footage through tips and an examination of surveillance footage from a local gas station, which included his upper body and face.

The cat was recognized by a local security guard who works at the gas station. He said that the cat would always follow him around but has been missing since the incident.