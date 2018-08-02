Active shooter reported at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Reports of an active shooter sent emergency responders to the hospital at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Air Force base confirmed on Twitter that base emergency responders, including security forces and the fire department, responded to an incident at a building at the base’s hospital at around 12:40 p.m. local time.

No additional information was made available.

Local media reported an alert was sent to base personnel asking them to take cover, according to the Dayton Daily News.

“Emergency responders are enroute. All WPAFB Gates are Closed. All personnel take cover. Limit all communication to emergency use only,” the alert said.

This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.