Oregon man, 27, suspected of trying to kill roommate, 60, with hatchet

An Oregon man was arrested Friday after he allegedly tried to kill his roommate with a hatchet, police said.

Keith J. Lindley-Heller, 27, was arrested by Oregon State Police after he swung at his roommate, Shirley Sarfaty, 60, with a hatchet in Cave Junction, The Oregonian reported.

MAN GETS 10 YEARS FOR KILLING GIRLFRIEND’S 2-YEAR-OLD SON

Lindley-Heller was allegedly drunk when he got home and started to argue with Sarfaty. He allegedly threatened to kill her before he grabbed the hatchet from his room and attacked her.

Sarfaty was transported to the hospital and was expected to survive, police said. Authorities also said Lindley-Heller was Sarfaty’s caretaker.

Lindley-Heller was accused of attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment, police said. He was currently in custody in the Josephine County Jail, according to records.