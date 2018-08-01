Nova Measuring Instruments: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NESS-ZIONA, Israel (AP) _ Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $11.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ness-Ziona, Israel-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 46 cents per share.

The maker of monitoring systems used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $61.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Nova Measuring Instruments expects its per-share earnings to range from 37 cents to 49 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $58 million to $64 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Nova Measuring Instruments shares have risen 8 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 20 percent in the last 12 months.

