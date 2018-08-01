Mollie Tibbetts was supposed to attend boyfriend's brother's wedding in Dominican Republic, brother says

An Iowa college student who vanished two weeks ago had been planning to travel to the Dominican Republic this week for a wedding, friends said.

Mollie Tibbetts, 20, was supposed to accompany her boyfriend Dalton Jack to his brother Blake’s wedding to his fiancée, Aimee Houghton, Blake said.

Blake had jokingly suggested to his brother that he propose to Tibbetts, his high school sweetheart, during the trip.

Tibbetts was last seen jogging on the evening of July 18 in Brooklyn, a small Iowa town where the University of Iowa student had been living this summer with the brothers.

Tibbetts was taking care of Blake's dogs while the brothers were out of town, Blake said.

Thousands of volunteers have aided in the search for Tibbetts.

Blake said the canceled wedding plans are nothing compared to what the town is going through.

MOLLIE TIBBETTS' FATHER SAYS HE IS PUTTING HIS FAITH IN THE INVESTIGATORS

He also said the scrutiny on him and his brother is unwarranted, adding that investigators have confirmed their whereabouts on the night Tibbetts vanished.

He said the speculation was hurtful, but "the people in this community know the truth."

"We know something had to have happened to her," he said.

Meanwhile, investigators say they are still baffled at her disappearance.

Investigators haven't drawn any conclusions about what happened to Tibbetts other than that disappearing on her own "is not consistent with her past," said Kevin Winker, director of investigative operations for the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, at a news conference Tuesday.

Neighbor Dave Collum said he has known her family for years and that she's not the type of person who would run away.

He said he's worried she was the victim of a stalker or a random abduction.

"Everybody in town is still trying," he said. "It's sad."

Collum put a magnet with her face on it on his red pickup truck, so he could have a reminder of her every time he gets into it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.