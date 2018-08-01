Mollie Tibbetts' boyfriend, dad urge witnesses to 'come forward' in exclusive interview

Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts' boyfriend tells Fox News Channel of residents in the small Iowa town: "you don't lock your doors. We lock our doors now. every night”

Dalton Jack said he has called Mollie's phone since her disappearance: "I’ve been seeing if literally anyone would pick up. It just went straight to voicemail."

Jack, who has been formally cleared by police in Tibbetts' disappearance, declined to talk about specifics of the case, citing officials' request.

“Everybody has their own theories but I’m just leaving it up to law enforcement trying to find that out," he said. "I don’t want to go racking through my brain what happened, what happened, what happened, just driving myself insane.”

Earlier, Tibbetts dad said “the bottom line is somebody knows something” regarding the mysterious disappearance of his daughter.

Rob Tibbetts, urging the public to come forward, said in a small city like Brooklyn, Iowa, “you can’t do anything there without someone seeing it.”

“Just come home, pie,” he said when asked if he has a message for Mollie. “We’re looking, we’ll find you. She’s a brave girl. She’ll be fine, just hang in there.”

“There is no information too trivial” to report to police, he added.

Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, was last seen jogging in the Brooklyn, Iowa area on July 18.

Tibbetts said Mollie always carried her iPhone around and “like every other young person her age she is constantly online.”

But he said since she was last seen, the phone has not been tracked down, it’s not currently on, and she has not been responsive to messages.

“It’s absolutely not like Mollie to not respond to her phone,” Tibbetts told Fox News.

Tibbetts described Mollie as an avid jogger who enjoyed singing along in the car to Ed Sheeran and The Beatles.

“She is also extremely poised for her age and extremely mature,” Tibbetts told Fox News. “She won a state speech contest in Iowa.”

Tibbetts said Mollie, a psychology major, was “genuinely interested in other people."

“I’ve been telling people the genius of Mollie was her ability to make everything about other people,” he said.

The case has drawn national attention and searches for Tibbetts, which have included properties such as a hog farm, have come up short. Police have not announced any suspects in her disappearance. She had been staying at her boyfriend’s home to watch his dogs while he was out of town for work.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police tip lines at (800) 452-1111 or (515) 223-1400. The sheriff said the public can also send tips via email to tips@poweshiekcosheriff.com