Mollie Tibbetts' boyfriend, brothers, dad urge witnesses to 'come forward' in exclusive interviews

The boyfriend of missing college student Mollie Tibbetts told Fox News Channel in an exclusive interview Wednesday that he believes the doors of the home she was last staying in were left unlocked – and that he now locks his doors every night.

“It’s Brooklyn. You don’t lock your doors,” Dalton Jack said. “We lock our doors now. Every night.”

Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, was last seen on July 18 after she left her boyfriend’s home for a jog. She was staying there to watch his dogs while he was out of town for work.

SEE THE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS WITH MOLLIE TIBBETTS' BOYFRIEND, BROTHERS AND FATHER ON FOX NEWS CHANNEL THIS AFTERNOON

Jack said he thinks the doors were left unlocked around the time of her disappearance.

“It’s more than likely because nobody ever thought there was a reason to,” he told Fox News. “It’s Brooklyn, nothing ever happens in Brooklyn. That’s why it’s just a blindsided situation.”

Officials have not revealed if there were any signs of a break-in or struggle at the house.

Jack said early on in the search for Tibbetts, he kept calling her missing phone, hoping anyone would pick up.

"It just went straight to voicemail,” he said.

He told Fox News the last time he saw her was early in the morning on Tuesday, July 17. Around 5 a.m., he said, he left his home on the outskirts of the city and kissed Mollie goodbye.

Then he said “on Thursday when we found out that she was missing I returned home."

“I was in Dubuque the entire time,” he added.

Jack, who has been formally cleared by police in Tibbetts' disappearance, declined to talk about specifics of the case, citing officials' request.

“Everybody has their own theories but I’m just leaving it up to law enforcement trying to find that out," he said. "I don’t want to go racking through my brain what happened, what happened, what happened, just driving myself insane.”

Jake Tibbetts, Mollie's brother, also told Fox News "as far as what we think happened, we are really not sure."

“We know she is fighting as hard as anyone to get back home,” he said. “It’s a process and we wish it wasn’t so long, but good things take time and getting her home will be a really good thing.”

Jake said he expects Mollie will resurface.

“We have full faith in the authorities that they are going to do the best job they can," he said. "They have been brought in for a reason because they are the best at what they do. We have a lot of faith in them.”

Earlier, Tibbetts' dad said “the bottom line is somebody knows something” regarding the mysterious disappearance of his daughter.

Rob Tibbetts, urging the public to come forward, said in a small city like Brooklyn, Iowa, “you can’t do anything there without someone seeing it.”

“Just come home, pie,” he said when asked if he has a message for Mollie. “We’re looking, we’ll find you. She’s a brave girl. She’ll be fine, just hang in there.”

“There is no information too trivial” to report to police, he added.

Tibbetts said Mollie always carried her iPhone around and “like every other young person her age she is constantly online.”

But he said since she was last seen, the phone has not been tracked down, it’s not currently on, and she has not been responsive to messages.

“It’s absolutely not like Mollie to not respond to her phone,” Rob Tibbetts told Fox News.

Jake said on July 19, the day Mollie was reported missing to police, he had texted her in the morning to see if she wanted to borrow a car they shared so she could go to work at the Grinnell Regional Medical Center.

She didn't respond.

“I didn’t think much about it at the time but now I think about it a lot," he told Fox News on Wednesday. "About how weird it was not for her to text back."

“As the day went on it certainly became evident to me something had happened," Jake Tibbetts added.

Rob Tibbetts described Mollie as an avid jogger who enjoyed singing along in the car to Ed Sheeran and The Beatles.

“She is extremely poised for her age and extremely mature,” Tibbetts told Fox News. “She won a state speech contest in Iowa.”

A TIMELINE OF EVENTS IN THE DISAPPEARANCE OF MOLLIE TIBBETTS

Tibbetts said Mollie, a psychology major, also was “genuinely interested in other people."

“I’ve been telling people the genius of Mollie was her ability to make everything about other people,” he said.

Scott Tibbetts, another of Mollie’s brothers, said having a missing loved one “really is a helpless feeling because there is not a whole lot you can do to end it."

“Otherwise it would have been done,” he said.

The case has drawn national attention and searches for Tibbetts, which have included properties such as a hog farm, have come up short. Police have not announced any suspects in her disappearance. She had been staying at her boyfriend’s home to watch his dogs while he was out of town for work.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police tip lines at (800) 452-1111 or (515) 223-1400. The sheriff said the public can also send tips via email to tips@poweshiekcosheriff.com