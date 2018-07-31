Ohio judge orders teen who pushed over portable toilet to clean up animal waste

An Ohio judge ordered a teen who knocked over a portable toilet to clean animal manure out of their pens at a county fairgrounds.

Painesville Municipal Court Judge Michael Cicconetti, who is known to come up with creative sentences, recently suspended most of a 120-day jail sentence for 18-year-old Bailey Toth.

The teen pleaded guilty and was convicted of criminal mischief. He will now have to clean up the waste at Lake County’s fairgrounds.

“You act like an animal, you’re going to take care of animals,” Cicconetti told Toth.

Surveillance footage caught Toth knocking over the toilet, throwing life vests into the water and damaging a Wi-Fi bridge at a Painesville park in June, according to the News-Herald.

Toth will also have to complete 40 hours of community service at a nonprofit agency and pay more than $280 as compensation for damaging the park, the newspaper reported. Toth is barred from Lake Metroparks and has an 11 p.m. curfew.

The newspaper noted that Cicconetti ordered another person who tossed life vests into the water earlier this year to hand out pamphlets on water safety and Lifesavers candy to park guests.

“I think it’s a good way to make people think a little harder next time,” probation officer Jamie Crook said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.