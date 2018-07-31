Mountain lions captured lurking in front of California homes amid recent wildfires

Two mountain lions were captured on surveillance video lurking outside a California couple’s home last week, leading some residents to believe the recent deadly wildfires were bringing the cougars closer to neighborhoods.

Amy Young was looking through her surveillance video and spotted two mountain lions coming up to her front door. she told FOX5 San Diego the incident happened just after midnight on July 22.

“It was a little scary. I had just been out on a run the night before,” Young told the news site. “I’ve always known they were around but to see them actually at my front door, that’s a different story.”

In one image, the cougar is seen pawing at the front door. Young said she thinks the smell of her cats may be drawing the mountain lions so close to her home.

“I’m not sure why they decided to come visit me, but I’d appreciate it if they’d stay away," she said.

In a warning to other residents, Young posted shots of the video on Facebook to warn others. Several people commented saying they’ve seen mountain lions on their yards as well.

“The ones that are living closer to where I am, or along the mountainside, here on the very east side, there were a lot of people making comments about seeing them in their yard or around the street,” Young said.

Natural disasters expert Dr. Pat Abbott told FOX5 he believes the recent wildfires wreaking havoc throughout California are drawing the animals closer to the neighborhoods because they are being pushed out of their territory.

“Do I think wildfires are pushing mountain lions out of their territories into the cities? Certainly. Do I have the data? No, but it only makes sense,” Abbott said. “Nobody else comes into their territory and that could be 10 square miles, that could be 100 square miles.”

"Now, you take all these conditions where we have these massive wildfires and you burn thousands and thousands of acres, that means there are mountain lions that are being pushed out of their territory,” he said.