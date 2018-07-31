Indiana woman quilts American flag for President Trump, wants to get it to White House

A woman in Indiana has taken her hobby to a new level, making a quilt for the commander-in-chief.

Betty Alexander, 85, told the South Bend Tribune she recently finished making a quilt for President Trump that features a large American flag.

“When I was thinking ‘who’s this quilt going to be for,’ the Holy Spirit just told me it should be for President Trump," she told the paper.

The 85-year-old said she started the quilt after breaking her hip in a fall 4 months ago. Alexander, who watched her mother quilt as a child, has already made quilts for her children and grandchildren. She wanted to step up the challenge as part of her recovery.

“I’m a busy lady,” she told the South Bend Tribune. “I’m not going to sit around and think about things all day. What I can do, I’m going to do.”

The quilt, which includes an American flag, is sized for a queen-sized bed.

“But he won’t use it for his bed,” she told the paper. “It’s just for show.”

Now, the 85-year-old is trying to figure out the best way to get her masterpiece to the White House.

“I haven’t made a dime on any of the ones I’ve made," she said. "I just want to make sure he sees it.”