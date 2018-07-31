Agco: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) _ Agco Corp. (AGCO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $91.4 million.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for restructuring costs, were $1.32 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The farm equipment maker posted revenue of $2.54 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.43 billion.

Agco expects full-year earnings to be $3.70 per share, with revenue expected to be $9.3 billion.

Agco shares have dropped 16 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 16 percent in the last 12 months.

